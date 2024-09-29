VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
VCI Global Stock Performance
VCIG stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.
VCI Global Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VCI Global
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for VCI Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VCI Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.