VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ:VCIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 893,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VCI Global Stock Performance

VCIG stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. VCI Global has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

VCI Global Company Profile

VCI Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides business and technology consulting services in Malaysia. The company offers business strategy consultancy services, including listing solutions, investors relations, and boardroom strategies consultancy. It also provides technology consultancy services and solutions, such as digital development, fintech solution, and software solutions.

