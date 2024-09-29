Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$20.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

VET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Vermilion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$13.01 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$11.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.17. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55, a PEG ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.62.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.95). The business had revenue of C$478.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$514.63 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 45.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.3855165 earnings per share for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.39%.

Insider Transactions at Vermilion Energy

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.54 per share, with a total value of C$67,700.00. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

