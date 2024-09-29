Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) had its target price upped by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on VRDN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on VRDN

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.18.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.18% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,445,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,608,993.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.