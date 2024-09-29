Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in September

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,962,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 2,434,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,905.5 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

Shares of VNNVF opened at $35.26 on Friday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.58.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

