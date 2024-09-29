Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.41 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

