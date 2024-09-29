Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (IGA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 15th

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IGA opened at $9.41 on Friday. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.
Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
