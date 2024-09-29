WaFd, Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
WaFd Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of WAFDP opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. WaFd has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $19.45.
About WaFd
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WaFd
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.