Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s FY2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research raised Walker & Dunlop to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walker & Dunlop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $112.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $116.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.89%.

In related news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 13,870 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,471,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,500.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $94,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

