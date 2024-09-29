Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,395.99%. The company had revenue of $19.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WVE. B. Riley initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WVE

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of WVE opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of -1.13. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $154,314.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,993. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $279,555.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,361.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $154,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,777 shares in the company, valued at $177,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wave Life Sciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WVE. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,441,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 233,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,834,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 521,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $9,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.