William Blair Comments on Brown & Brown, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – William Blair boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a report released on Tuesday, September 24th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:BRO opened at $102.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.83. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $66.73 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 21.95%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 134,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $14,071,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 330.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

