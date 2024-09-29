WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Update

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,800 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 279,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.8 days.

WSP Global Trading Up 1.2 %

WSPOF opened at $176.18 on Friday. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $129.01 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.61.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

