xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Philip Copeland Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Copeland bought 1,000,000 shares of xReality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($26,712.33).
xReality Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.
xReality Group Company Profile
