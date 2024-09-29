xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) Insider Philip Copeland Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG – Get Free Report) insider Philip Copeland bought 1,000,000 shares of xReality Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$39,000.00 ($26,712.33).

xReality Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68.

xReality Group Company Profile

xReality Group Limited owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities in Australia and Malaysia. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment and Enterprise. It owns and operates indoor skydiving facilities under the brand iFly Downunder in Penrith, Sydney; and iFLY Gold Coast brand in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

