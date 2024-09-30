89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on 89bio from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

89bio stock opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average is $8.94.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in 89bio by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in 89bio by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in 89bio by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in 89bio by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

