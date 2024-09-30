A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ) Short Interest Update

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AZ traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.85. 33,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,948. A2Z Smart Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.56.

A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A2Z Smart Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6,821.36% and a negative net margin of 118.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in A2Z Smart Technologies stock. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ( NASDAQ:AZ Free Report ) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,666 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of A2Z Smart Technologies worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts.

