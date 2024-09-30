AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,554.7 days.
AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 10.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $19.25 on Monday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.
AB SKF (publ) Company Profile
