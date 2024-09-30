AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,066,400 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,554.7 days.

AB SKF (publ) Trading Up 10.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF opened at $19.25 on Monday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

