Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.
ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
ATNM stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.14.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).
