Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM) Receives $11.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

ATNM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,446,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 82,113 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATNM stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.14.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

