Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, October 2nd

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on Wednesday, October 2nd. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, October 1st.

Aditxt Trading Down 25.6 %

NASDAQ:ADTX opened at $0.16 on Monday. Aditxt has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($4.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 615.43% and a negative net margin of 5,016.31%.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

