Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.

Adriatic Metals Stock Down 0.6 %

ADT1 stock opened at GBX 187 ($2.50) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.35. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 124.20 ($1.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 253.50 ($3.39). The company has a market cap of £606.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,700.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 23.92.

Insider Activity at Adriatic Metals

In other Adriatic Metals news, insider Michael Ian Rawlinson purchased 17,982 shares of Adriatic Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £24,815.16 ($33,228.66). 7.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It primarily explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Vare Silver Project covering an area of approximately 44 square kilometers located in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

