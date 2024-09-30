AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN) Increases Dividend to $0.68 Per Share

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.681 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from AGNC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

AGNC Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 97.9% annually over the last three years.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.5 %

AGNCN stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $26.08.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. provides private capital to housing market in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

