Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG) Short Interest Up 19.7% in September

Akso Health Group (NASDAQ:AHG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the August 31st total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Akso Health Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Akso Health Group stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Akso Health Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98.

About Akso Health Group

Akso Health Group operates a social e-commerce mobile platform in China. The company operates Xiaobai Maimai App, which offers food and beverage products, wine, cosmetic products, fashion and apparel, entertainment products, housewares, home appliances, and cost-saving promotions at petrol gas stations.

