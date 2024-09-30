AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AMMO Stock Down 17.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWWP opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75. AMMO has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.20.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st were issued a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

