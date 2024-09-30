Analysts Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $186.29

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.29.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.59, for a total transaction of $250,521.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,454.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 168.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $172.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average of $170.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $186.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

