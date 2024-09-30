Analysts Set EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Price Target at $4.63

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.63.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of EVgo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVgo by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 330,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVGO opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

