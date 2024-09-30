AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.10.

AnaptysBio Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.66 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. Research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,440.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 12,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $487,700.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,333.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,440.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,836. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 444.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

