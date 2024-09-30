ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) PT Lowered to C$31.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark upgraded ARC Resources to a moderate buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.32.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARX

ARC Resources Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of ARX opened at C$22.54 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$19.02 and a 12 month high of C$26.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 3.2027972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

About ARC Resources

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.