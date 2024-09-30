ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.91. ARCA biopharma has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.31.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($25.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus bought 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.80 per share, for a total transaction of $607,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,481.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 3,421 shares of company stock worth $1,666,176 over the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $106,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ARCA biopharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $2,681,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $14,731,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

