Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATXS. TD Cowen began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astria Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

ATXS stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.80. Astria Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $611.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 466,165 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $12,119,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,469,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

