Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,580,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the August 31st total of 8,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,154.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,089,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AUPH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,510. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.