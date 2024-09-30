AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AvidXchange from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AVDX stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. AvidXchange has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $13.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.13 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. AvidXchange’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $61,958.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 377,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 37,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $297,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,453,786 shares in the company, valued at $83,421,212.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Stahl sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $61,958.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,959 shares of company stock worth $1,279,321 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDX. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 871.2% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 619,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 556,066 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after buying an additional 124,988 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in shares of AvidXchange by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 167,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 61,795 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AvidXchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

