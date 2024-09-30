Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Axfood AB (publ) Trading Down 9.5 %

AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Monday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

Get Axfood AB (publ) alerts:

About Axfood AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses primarily in Sweden. It operates through four segments: Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross. The company sells groceries through Willys, HANDLAR'N, Hemköp, and Eurocash store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

Receive News & Ratings for Axfood AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axfood AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.