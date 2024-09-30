Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the August 31st total of 490,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Axfood AB (publ) Trading Down 9.5 %
AXFOF opened at $24.27 on Monday. Axfood AB has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $26.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.
About Axfood AB (publ)
