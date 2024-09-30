Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Short Interest Update

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,100 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the August 31st total of 526,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of BCPC stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $175.24. 15,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,529. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Balchem has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $186.03.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 568.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the second quarter worth about $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

