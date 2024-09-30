Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.00 on May 7th

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0032 per share by the bank on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 1.7 %

BBDO opened at $2.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $3.21.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.