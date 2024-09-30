Barclays Boosts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $101.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $96.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $100.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 13.93%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 44.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

