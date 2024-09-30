Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives $129.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total value of $327,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,242,000 after buying an additional 29,942 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,757,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,556,000 after purchasing an additional 87,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,348,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,076,000 after purchasing an additional 128,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after buying an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $138.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66 and a beta of 1.48. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $670.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

