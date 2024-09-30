Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.53.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EAT. KeyCorp raised Brinker International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EAT

Brinker International Price Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $75.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $79.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 96.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.