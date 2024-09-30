Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Britvic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY remained flat at $34.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

