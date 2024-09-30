Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Britvic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY remained flat at $34.00 during midday trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Britvic has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $34.00.
About Britvic
