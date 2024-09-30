Brokerages Set Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Target Price at $141.42

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.42.

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Ares Management from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

ARES opened at $156.91 on Monday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $96.00 and a 1-year high of $159.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.06 and its 200-day moving average is $140.08.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $788.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $1,421,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 446,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $1,421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 446,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,485,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares in the company, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,316 shares of company stock valued at $87,718,000 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ares Management by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

