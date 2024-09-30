Brokerages Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Price Target at $97.45

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.65.

A number of analysts recently commented on VAC shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

VAC stock opened at $76.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.