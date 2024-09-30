Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Cut to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMBL. Bank of America lowered Bumble from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Bumble from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $16.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bumble from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $811.46 million, a PE ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter worth $24,121,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth about $16,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,837,000 after acquiring an additional 613,759 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,370,000. Finally, Joho Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,242,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.