Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Cut to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.34.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after buying an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,375,000 after purchasing an additional 580,411 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after purchasing an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

