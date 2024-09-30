Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,698,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the August 31st total of 2,310,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 313.7 days.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

Canadian Tire stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,929. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.72. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of $91.50 and a 1-year high of $120.14.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, and tires, as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; electrical, hardware, home environment, paint, plumbing, and tool products; cleaning, food & drink, home décor, home essentials, home organization, kitchen, and pet care products; camping, exercise, hockey, hunting, fishing, seasonal recreation, and team sports and golf products; and backyard living, backyard fun, cycling, gardening, outdoor tools, seasonal, and toy products.

