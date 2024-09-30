Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Carvana to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.12.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $169.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.46 and a beta of 3.43. Carvana has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $176.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average is $118.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,534,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ira J. Platt sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $99,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.09, for a total transaction of $9,531,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,424,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,486,866 shares of company stock valued at $357,967,534 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV grew its position in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth about $1,783,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 724.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

