Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $194.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.62.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.38. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 600 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $121,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,822 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets



Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

