Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLLS. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Cellectis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Cellectis has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

