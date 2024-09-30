Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Lowered to $67.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.31.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $64.42 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,822,000.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,104. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,269,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,339,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $2,650,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

