China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

China Feihe Trading Up 23.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFEIY traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. China Feihe has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Get China Feihe alerts:

China Feihe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.1675 dividend. This is a boost from China Feihe’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

China Feihe Company Profile

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells infant milk formula products in Mainland China, Canada, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Raw milk; and Dairy Products and Nutritional Supplements Products. The company provides a range of raw milk, adult milk powders, children's milk powder, liquid milk products, maternity milk powder, and health care products, as well as soybean powder and goat milk powder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.