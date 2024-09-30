ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Performance

Shares of ClearOne stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.80. ClearOne has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $2.48.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,000 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT owned about 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

