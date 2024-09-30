Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Announces $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.
Comcast has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Comcast has a payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Comcast has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market cap of $163.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
