Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (ELP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.07 on December 9th

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, September 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELP opened at $7.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.36.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

