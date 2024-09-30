Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Consolidated Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Consolidated Water has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Consolidated Water has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Consolidated Water to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Consolidated Water Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $25.17 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water ( NASDAQ:CWCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $32.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.12 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 23.26%. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

