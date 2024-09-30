Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.83.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a market cap of $322.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.63.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Towerview LLC lifted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 142,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 6,123,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 3,774,658 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.